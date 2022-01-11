Chindata Group announces transition deal with Jing Ju, Abiding Joy
Jan. 11, 2022 9:36 AM ETCDBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) announces a transition agreement with Jing Ju, Abiding Joy - an SPV beneficially owned by Ju - and certain other parties in connection with Ju’s departure as CEO.
- Ju will act as non-executive vice chairman and a member of the strategy committee of the board for 18 months from the date of the deal.
- This tenure limitation does not apply to his role as a director of CD.
- The proxy deal between Abiding Joy and BCPE Stack ESOP will be terminated immediately.
- Ju will convert ~5M Class B shares held by Abiding Joy into Class A shares effective on the date of the transition deal.