Chindata Group announces transition deal with Jing Ju, Abiding Joy

Jan. 11, 2022 9:36 AM ETCDBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) announces a transition agreement with Jing Ju, Abiding Joy - an SPV beneficially owned by Ju - and certain other parties in connection with Ju’s departure as CEO.
  • Ju will act as non-executive vice chairman and a member of the strategy committee of the board for 18 months from the date of the deal.
  • This tenure limitation does not apply to his role as a director of CD.
  • The proxy deal between Abiding Joy and BCPE Stack ESOP will be terminated immediately.
  • Ju will convert ~5M Class B shares held by Abiding Joy into Class A shares effective on the date of the transition deal.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.