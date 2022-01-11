Senmiao Technology reports 13.9% sequential increase in December orders
Jan. 11, 2022 9:40 AM ETSenmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Senmiao Technology (AIHS) has reported December operating metrics for its proprietary online ride-hailing platform.
- Approximately 1.1M total orders were completed in the month, up 13.9% from over 0.9 million total orders completed in November 2021. The growth came as travel restrictions and lockdowns in Chengdu were lifted in December 2021.
- Around 14.7M rides have been completed on Senmiao's platform since its launch in October 2020.
- In addition, ~2.5M rides have been completed on the Major Platform under Senmiao's new partnership with Meituan, which commenced in August 2021. The number of drivers completing rides via the platform (known as Active Drivers) in December 2021 was 7,845, an increase of ~5% from November 2021.