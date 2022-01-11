United Airlines cuts some flights with about 4% of employees out with COVID
Jan. 11, 2022 9:46 AM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- United Airlines Holdings (UAL -0.5%) is reducing its schedule for the short term to adjust to a high number of employees that have tested positive for COVID. CEO Scott Kirby says about 3K workers are out with COVID at the moment, which is about 4% of the total workforce. Across the U.S., the number of people in hospital ICUs due directly to COVID is at 23K vs. the pandemic high of 30K.
- UAL is showing 7% of its flights cancelled today and 1% delayed on Flightaware.com, which are not alarming marks.
- Other airline have worked through surges in COVID cases and have seen their flight schedules bounce back.
- United Airlines is one of the top airline stock picks for 2022 at MKM Partners.