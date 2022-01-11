United Airlines cuts some flights with about 4% of employees out with COVID

Jan. 11, 2022 9:46 AM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

United Airlines Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • United Airlines Holdings (UAL -0.5%) is reducing its schedule for the short term to adjust to a high number of employees that have tested positive for COVID. CEO Scott Kirby says about 3K workers are out with COVID at the moment, which is about 4% of the total workforce. Across the U.S., the number of people in hospital ICUs due directly to COVID is at 23K vs. the pandemic high of 30K.
  • UAL is showing 7% of its flights cancelled today and 1% delayed on Flightaware.com, which are not alarming marks.
  • Other airline have worked through surges in COVID cases and have seen their flight schedules bounce back.
  • United Airlines is one of the top airline stock picks for 2022 at MKM Partners.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.