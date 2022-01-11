Xponential Fitness provides prelim FY21 revenue and operational highlights

Jan. 11, 2022 9:48 AM ETXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) expects FY21 revenue in the range of $147M to $148.5M (consensus $148.07M).
  • Adjusted EBITDA expected in the range of $25M to $26M.
  • North America system-wide sales in the range of $690M to $700M.
  • New studio openings in the range of 230 to 250.
  • For FY21 the company's operating highlights:
  • Surpassed over 2,100 open studios, and increased total licenses sold to over 4,400 across 10 brands globally;
  • Grew total members by 49% year-over-year to 449,000, up from 300,000 in 2020 and 348,000 in 2019;
  • Grew studio visits by 54% year-over-year to 29.7 million, up from 19.2 million in 2020 and 25.2 million in 2019;
  • Increased system-wide sales to $708 million, up 60% from $442 million in 2020, and up 26% from $560 million in 2019;
  • Delivered same store sales growth of 41%, up from (34%) in 2020 and 9% in 2019; and
  • Achieved Q421 run-rate average unit volume of $446,000, compared to $286,000 in Q420 and $477,000 in Q419.
