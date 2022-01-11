Citadel Securities gets $1B investment from Sequoia and Paradigm
Jan. 11, 2022 9:50 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Citadel Securities will get its first outside investment in a deal that values the electronic-trading giant majority owned by hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin at ~$22B, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Sequoia and Paradigm made a $1.15B minority investment in Citadel Securities, the company confirmed in a statement. Sequoia led the round, with investment coming from Sequoia Heritage, Sequoia Capital Global Equities, an the Global Growth Fund. Sequoia partner Alfred Lin will join Citadel Securities' board.
- The new investment will help Citadel Securities to grow its business. "Our partnership with Sequoia and Paradigm puts us in an even stronger position as we continue to scale our business, broaden into new markets and attract the world's most brilliant minds," Citadel Securities CEO Peng Zhao said.
- Citadel Securities, managed separately from Griffin's Citadel hedge fund, has built itself into a global market maker, executing trades in equities, bonds, options, futures, and other assets, handling about 27% of the shares that change hands in the U.S. stock market everyday, the company said on its website.
- "Citadel Securities has carved out a unique place in the financial markets through its ability to absorb and price risk using techniques and capabilities from far outside the traditional world of Wall Street," said Sequoia's Lin.
- "In Sequoia and Paradigm, we have partners that appreciate how the strength of our market expertise, advanced predictive analytics and superlative software engineering can redefine an industry," Griffin said in the company's statement.
- Paradigm is an investment firm focusing in cryptocurrency/web3 companies and protocols. The company said it "take a deeply hands-on approach to help projects reach their full potential, from the technical to the operational."
