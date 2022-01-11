Net Savings Link partners with Metaverse Network to launch pioneer NFT

Jan. 11, 2022

NFT non fungible token crypto currency

Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

  • Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV) teams up with Metaverse Network to launch a pioneer non-fungible token.
  • Under the terms of the deal, NSAV will get 50% of the founder's pool of the token; additional details on this NFT will be released in the next 10 days, the company says.
  • "This is another concrete step to commercialize the metaverse relationship between NSAV and Metaverse Network," said NSAV Crypto Operations Interim CEO and Senior Vice President Dato' Sri Desmond Lim.
  • Previously, (Dec. 6, 2021) Net Savings Link partnered with Metaverse Network to launch a DeFi-GameFi platform.
