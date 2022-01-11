Net Savings Link partners with Metaverse Network to launch pioneer NFT
Jan. 11, 2022 9:53 AM ETNet Savings Link, Inc. (NSAV)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV) teams up with Metaverse Network to launch a pioneer non-fungible token.
- Under the terms of the deal, NSAV will get 50% of the founder's pool of the token; additional details on this NFT will be released in the next 10 days, the company says.
- "This is another concrete step to commercialize the metaverse relationship between NSAV and Metaverse Network," said NSAV Crypto Operations Interim CEO and Senior Vice President Dato' Sri Desmond Lim.
- Previously, (Dec. 6, 2021) Net Savings Link partnered with Metaverse Network to launch a DeFi-GameFi platform.