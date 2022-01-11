Shopify slides with Atlantic Equities warning 2022 upside is priced in
Jan. 11, 2022 9:54 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Atlantic Equities cuts Shopify Inc. (SHOP -1.3%) to a Neutral rating after having the e-commerce platform stock slotted at Overweight. The firm is convinced that some of the 2022 upside is already baked into the share price.
- Analyst Kunaal Malde: "Shopify is a best-in-class ecommerce platform and its share of websites has continued to increase rapidly. Given its core product leadership, we continue to expect the company’s C$180B GMV (gross margin value) to outperform ecommerce peers both near and long term. However, ongoing share gains are already widely expected to persist and reflected in valuation."
- Atlantic Equities assigns a price target of C$1,643.85 to SHOP to rep 15% upside potential.
