Onto Innovation announces $500M total order backlog
Jan. 11, 2022 9:57 AM ETOnto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Onto Innovation (ONTO -1.4%) has announced a total order backlog of $500M comprised of more than $100M for its lithography and inspection products in support of the emerging heterogeneous packaging sector.
- Heterogeneous packaging is expected to be the fastest growing segment within the advanced packaging market, driving a growth rate of 11% CAGR for advanced package substrates over the next four years and reaching an estimated $13 billion in revenue in 2025.
- “Onto Innovation’s lithography, inspection and software product suite provides an integrated solution that enables our customers to achieve the necessary precision and repeatability required to bring these technologies from R&D to high-volume production.” said Elvino DaSilveira, vice president and lithography business manager.