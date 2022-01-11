Bain Capital, CVC said to jointly bid for Walgreens U.K. Boots chain

Blue oval sign at one of many Boots branches in London

Lubo Ivanko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Private equity firms Bain Capital and CVC Capital are said to be teaming up to bid for a bid for Boots, Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) U.K. drugstore/beauty chain.
  • Dominic Murphy, one of CVC's team of managing members, is likely to have to recuse himself from boardroom talks as he is a Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) board member, according to a Sky News report. Several other PE firms are also expected to bid for the U.K. drugstore chain. A "full-blown" auction may start in the spring.
  • The Time of London earlier this month reported that Bain Capital offered to buy the U.K. chain two months ago, which started a sales process. The PE firm is positioning itself as a frontrunner in the auction. Boots owns about 25% of its stores and the chain may be valued at GBP6B pounds ($8.1B) to GBP7B pounds in a sale.
  • PE firms Carlyle, KKR, Advent International, and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice may also be considering a bid for the U.K. chain, according to the Times report. Supermarket chains may also pursue an acquisition.
  • Sky News first reported early last month that the pharmacy company was exploring a potential sale of its Boots chain in 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.