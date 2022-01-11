Bain Capital, CVC said to jointly bid for Walgreens U.K. Boots chain
Jan. 11, 2022 10:00 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Private equity firms Bain Capital and CVC Capital are said to be teaming up to bid for a bid for Boots, Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) U.K. drugstore/beauty chain.
- Dominic Murphy, one of CVC's team of managing members, is likely to have to recuse himself from boardroom talks as he is a Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) board member, according to a Sky News report. Several other PE firms are also expected to bid for the U.K. drugstore chain. A "full-blown" auction may start in the spring.
- The Time of London earlier this month reported that Bain Capital offered to buy the U.K. chain two months ago, which started a sales process. The PE firm is positioning itself as a frontrunner in the auction. Boots owns about 25% of its stores and the chain may be valued at GBP6B pounds ($8.1B) to GBP7B pounds in a sale.
- PE firms Carlyle, KKR, Advent International, and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice may also be considering a bid for the U.K. chain, according to the Times report. Supermarket chains may also pursue an acquisition.
- Sky News first reported early last month that the pharmacy company was exploring a potential sale of its Boots chain in 2022.