TransAlta Renewables to replace turbine foundations at Kent Hills wind farm
Jan. 11, 2022 9:59 AM ETTransAlta Corporation (TAC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TransAlta (TAC -2.9%) says it must replace all 50 turbine foundations at a wind farm in New Brunswick where a tower collapsed last year.
- TransAlta Renewables expects the replacement of the foundations at its Kent Hills 1 and 2 wind sites will cost C$75M-C$100M and cause ~C$3.4M in monthly foregone revenue for as long as all 50 wind turbines are offline, based on average historical wind production.
- TransAlta Renewables says events of default may have occurred under the trust indenture governing the terms of its C$222M outstanding non-recourse project bonds because of the tower collapse.
- The company expects the foundations will be fully replaced by the end of 2023.
- TransAlta previously lowered guidance for full-year comparable EBITDA to C$450M-C$480M because of the tower collapse.