TransAlta Renewables to replace turbine foundations at Kent Hills wind farm

Jan. 11, 2022

  • TransAlta (TAC -2.9%) says it must replace all 50 turbine foundations at a wind farm in New Brunswick where a tower collapsed last year.
  • TransAlta Renewables expects the replacement of the foundations at its Kent Hills 1 and 2 wind sites will cost C$75M-C$100M and cause ~C$3.4M in monthly foregone revenue for as long as all 50 wind turbines are offline, based on average historical wind production.
  • TransAlta Renewables says events of default may have occurred under the trust indenture governing the terms of its C$222M outstanding non-recourse project bonds because of the tower collapse.
  • The company expects the foundations will be fully replaced by the end of 2023.
  • TransAlta previously lowered guidance for full-year comparable EBITDA to C$450M-C$480M because of the tower collapse.
