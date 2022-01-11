Citi adds AT&T to positive catalyst watch list

Jan. 11, 2022

  • Citi has added AT&T (T -0.7%) to its positive catalyst watch list, seeing a path forward to narrowing the valuation gap between AT&T and Verizon (VZ -1%).
  • That's due not only to forward progress toward closing the deal merging WarnerMedia with Discovery (DISCA -0.8%), but also "the potential for consensus expectations to rise for postpaid phone net adds," analyst Michael Rollins says.
  • The bank is recommending AT&T due to its valuation discount as well as "opportunities to improve performance in some of its key segments, generate favorable free cash flow, and monetize additional non-core assets."
  • Citi averages a few valuation methodologies to arrive at a $29 target price for AT&T, implying 10% upside; it has a Buy rating. Its target for Discovery is $44, implying 55% upside.
  • Some momentum around merger news helped both AT&T and Discovery into the top large-cap Communications gainers for last week.
