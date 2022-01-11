Hippo and Socotra partner to support company's Homeowners Association Insurance product
Jan. 11, 2022 10:05 AM ETHippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hippo (HIPO +3.1%) announces an expansion of the company's Commercial Lines homeowners association insurance into new markets following initial positive traction and engagement since its launch in August 2021.
- Socotra enables Hippo's product experience to cover the entire lifecycle of an HOA insurance policy, and includes a complex rating algorithm, underwriting, and policy administration.
- The partnership, which began in early 2021, has helped accelerate growth into the Commercial Lines space by creating a strong foundation for a product that was built to directly serve customer needs.
- “Since launching our HOA product, we have seen strong market demand for insurance policies that work in conjunction with homeowners or condo insurance. To meet that demand, we’ve developed a modern product that includes expanded coverage, customer support, and empathic claims concierges. Through Commercial Lines expansion, we are building a suite of highly tailored policies that supports product diversification, accelerates growth across new sales channels in more states, and reaches new customer bases for personal insurance lines. By partnering with Socotra, we’re able to bring our innovative approach to life and improve our speed-to-market for each state and product launch.” said JoAnne Artesani, VP of Commercial Lines at Hippo.