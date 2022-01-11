Citi says buy these three European online gaming/sports betting stocks for U.S. upside

Jan. 11, 2022 10:08 AM ETEvolution AB (publ) (EVVTY), GMVHF, PDYPYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF), Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) and Evolution Gaming (OTCPK:EVVTY) are recommended by Citi with the firm increasingly bullish on the size of the U.S. market.
  • The Citi analyst team says the revenue in the U.S. states that have opened is more than anticipated and notes that more states have proposed regulation recently than expected. Flutter's Fanduel and Entain are expected to stay dominant, while Evolution's product quality is seen positioning it well.
  • Flutter (OTCPK:PDYPY) is upgraded to a Buy rating in a two-notch lift from Sell, while Evolution (OTCPK:EVVTY) is hiked to Buy from Neutral. Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF) was already slotted at Buy.
