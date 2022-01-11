Glencore closes acquisition of Cerrejon - pays 83% less than announced price

  • June of last year Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) announced a deal to buy 33% of the Cerrejon coal mine in Colombia from BHP (NYSE:BHP) and Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) for $588m, today Glencore closed the deal, paying $101m.
  • Per deal terms, the "economic effective date" of the transaction was 12/31/2020, meaning the purchase price would be reduced by the amount of dividends distributed to owners between the effective date and close date.
  • Given robust coal pricing and cash flows, the asset apparently distributed ~$487m to owners BHP and Anglo in the past ~12 months.
  • Glencore shares shed ~4% following the Company's outlook released in early December, and Bluebell Capital Partners calling for management to divest the coal business.
  • With the Company pocketing a coal asset at an apparent ~480% free cash flow yield, it remains unclear whether coal remains a barrier to investment for Bluebell Capital.
