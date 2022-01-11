Field Trip nabs new U.S. patent for psychedelic molecule, FT-104

Jan. 11, 2022

  • Field Trip Health (FTRP +2.5%) announces that the USPTO has issued a Notice of Allowance for Field Trip’s patent application No. 17/364,047 for claims related to FT-104 (informally known as “Isoprocin Glutarate”), a novel psychedelic molecule in development.
  • Claims in the allowed patent application titled, “Tryptamine Prodrugs”, cover composition of matter, use and manufacturing of a family of hemi-ester compounds of hydroxytryptamines, including FT-104.
  • Field Trip expects the patent for “Tryptamine Prodrugs” to be issued in February 2022 and it will expire in 2040.
  • The company is currently closing out final reports relating to preclinical assessments of safety and toxicology in view of initiating a Phase 1 pharmacokinetic trial in H1 2022.
