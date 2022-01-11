LTI partners with Securonix & Snowflake to strengthen cybersecurity offerings

Jan. 11, 2022 10:13 AM ETLarsen & Toubro Limited (LTOUF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Larsen & Toubro Infotech (OTC:LTOUF) has partnered with Securonix, a leader in next-gen Security Information and Event Management Co., and Snowflake, a leader in secure cloud workload to strengthen its cybersecurity offerings.
  • The partnership will power LTI's Active eXtended Detection & Response platform for early detection of internal and external threats, contextualizing and combating threats with advanced intelligence-led hunting operations, and automating incident response time.
  • Sachin Nayyar, CEO, Securonix, said, "We look forward to bringing additional solutions to market with LTI that more effectively secure today's cloud and complex enterprise environment."
