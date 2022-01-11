Kansas City Fed's George wants to shrink Fed's balance sheet while raising rates
Jan. 11, 2022 10:20 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Federal Reserve should shrink its almost $9T balance sheet even as it gradually raises short-term interest rates, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said in an online speech to The Central Exchange, a group that promotes leadership development for women.
- Overall, expectations for more Fed rate hikes this year have increased as supply-and-demand and tight labor markets bring inflation rates to their highest in years.
- Maintaining a large balance sheet while raising rates "could flatten the yield curve and distort incentives for private sector intermediation," she said. "For that reason, my own preference would be to opt for running down the balance sheet earlier rather than later as we plot a path for removing monetary accommodation."
- In the previous normalization cycle, after the financial crisis of 2008-'09, the Federal Open Market Committee delayed adjusting the size of its balance sheet until it "normalization" of the federal funds rate was "well under way." The central bankers made that decision due to the novelty of balance sheet normalization and to give them the time to offset any unexpected turbulence, she said.
- "This rationale seems less compelling now and, from my perspective, discounts the yield curve implications of moving the funds rate higher while maintaining a large balance sheet," George said.
- Still, the "transition could be a bumpy one, with the prospect of asset valuation adjustments and the recalibration of supply and demand towards a new equilibrium."
- Last week, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, considered one of the more dovish Fed members, said she could envision the Fed starting to adjust its balance sheet after one or two rate hikes.