IZEA to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum for influencer payments

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

  • IZEA Worldwide (IZEA +1.6%) now accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum as payments for its influencer marketing services.
  • Company will also begin paying select influencers in cryptocurrency for campaigns where it has received cryptocurrency as payment from marketers.
  • “Recent changes in the crypto market present an interesting opportunity for IZEA. BTC and ETH are both down significantly from their all-time highs. We would rather begin this offering at a time when these assets are trading at a discount to the high water mark, rather than at a time of record high prices.” said Ted Murphy, founder and CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.