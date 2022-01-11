IZEA to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum for influencer payments
Jan. 11, 2022 10:20 AM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- IZEA Worldwide (IZEA +1.6%) now accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum as payments for its influencer marketing services.
- Company will also begin paying select influencers in cryptocurrency for campaigns where it has received cryptocurrency as payment from marketers.
- “Recent changes in the crypto market present an interesting opportunity for IZEA. BTC and ETH are both down significantly from their all-time highs. We would rather begin this offering at a time when these assets are trading at a discount to the high water mark, rather than at a time of record high prices.” said Ted Murphy, founder and CEO.