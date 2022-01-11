Jamf reports 60K customers being helped to succeed with Apple in 2021
Jan. 11, 2022 10:23 AM ETJamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Jamf (JAMF +5.3%) announced it is now helping 60K+ active customers succeed with Apple and is running on ~26.5M devices worldwide.
- In 2021, Jamf added 6M+ devices and 13K customers.
- It completed its three largest contracts in its history, and ended the year with its highest gross customer revenue retention rate since its founding in 2002.
- Jamf further strengthened its security platform with acquisition of Wandera and cmdReporter, and rolled out key product enhancements to help organizations succeed in today’s hybrid work world.
- The company appointed John Strosahl as company president and COO and Beth Tschida as chief technology officer.