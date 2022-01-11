Reynolds Consumer Products slips after Citi says valuation is balanced

Jan. 11, 2022 10:29 AM ETReynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Stock exchange market concept, businesswoman hand trader press digital tablet with graphs analysis candle line on table in office, diagrams on screen.

Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Citi drops Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN -0.3%) to a Neutral rating from Buy on a call tied chiefly to valuation.
  • Citi's new take on REYN: "To be sure, we remain cognizant that competitive dynamics in REYN’s categories remain as fierce as ever, and we wonder in a post-COVID world that is marked by less cost inflation, what the sustainability of both volume growth and the price increases recently taken might be. Given these concerns, and what we see as both limited upside in our model and a balanced valuation, we step off our Buy rating for now."
  • The firm assigns a price target of $35 to REYN vs. the 52-week trading range of $26.50 to $32.29.
  • REYN has a C grade for valuation on Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system.
