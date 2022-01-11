Twitter grabs minority stake in digital advertising firm Aleph Group

Jan. 11, 2022 10:30 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Twitter (TWTR +1.1%) has made a minority investment in Aleph Group, a digital advertising company that has ties with the social media platform and others including Meta, LinkedIn, Snapchat, TikTok, Spotify and Twitch.
  • The financial terms of the investment remain undisclosed, but the deal closed in October 2021.
  • Aleph is currently Twitter's exclusive advertising partner in 74 countries, providing dedicated local sales and support teams, and proprietary technology for advertisers as well as a cross-border payment solution.
  • Twitter's investment will support its global efforts in education, including the development of a proprietary educational technology platform, digital advertising education, training and certification.
