Twitter grabs minority stake in digital advertising firm Aleph Group
Jan. 11, 2022 10:30 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Twitter (TWTR +1.1%) has made a minority investment in Aleph Group, a digital advertising company that has ties with the social media platform and others including Meta, LinkedIn, Snapchat, TikTok, Spotify and Twitch.
- The financial terms of the investment remain undisclosed, but the deal closed in October 2021.
- Aleph is currently Twitter's exclusive advertising partner in 74 countries, providing dedicated local sales and support teams, and proprietary technology for advertisers as well as a cross-border payment solution.
- Twitter's investment will support its global efforts in education, including the development of a proprietary educational technology platform, digital advertising education, training and certification.
