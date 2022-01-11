ViewRay raised to Buy at B. Riley on prelim. results for 2021
- ViewRay (VRAY +5.1%) has extended gains for the second straight session after the company reported preliminary financial and operational data for Q4 and full-year 2021.
- Arguing that the quarterly results seemed approximately in line with expectations and citing the recent weakness in company shares, B. Riley has upgraded the healthcare equipment maker to Buy from Neutral. The price target unchanged at $7 per share implies a premium of ~41.1% to the last close.
- “We believe that this represents the entry point that we have been looking for and that potential pandemic-related disruptions through 1H22 are priced in at current levels,” the analyst Justin Walsh wrote.
- However, despite the difficulty in projecting the course of COVID-19, the analyst remains hopeful that the previously disclosed pandemic headwinds could ease by H2 2021 and notes the potential of MRIdian systems to return ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) to a “high-growth trajectory” into next year.
- On Wall Street, the Bullish rating on ViewRay (VRAY) continued to outnumber the Neutral ratings over the past six months.