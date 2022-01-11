Mastercard, Fidelity National added to Raymond James' top fintech large cap picks on an 'epic 2022' ahead
Jan. 11, 2022
- Raymond James analyst John Davis adds Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to his top fintech large cap picks for 2022 following sluggish returns from the group last year.
- Also adds i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) to his small and mid cap picks for this year.
- Specifically, fintech stocks (NASDAQ:FINX) -13.6% underperform the S&P 500 index by a wide margin in 2021, with i3 Verticals (IIIV) plunging more than -30%.
- Davis believes that fintechs will benefit from a year of recovery, especially in international travel as the Covid-19 Omicron variant appears to be less severe, the note says. Last year was the "perfect storm" for the group which led to multiple compression, setting the table for a potentially "epic" 2022, he highlights.
- For MA, which Davis rates as an Outperform pick, it will benefit from international travel return as disintermediation fears fade, in addition to the broader macro recovery, the note says.
- Raymond Jame's Outperform rating disagrees with the Neutral Quant Rating but aligns with the Bullish Wall Street Analyst Rating (22 Very Bullish, 10 Bullish, 5 Neutral).
- With regards to FIS (Strong Buy), Davis thinks the stock is too cheap for durable growth, with a price/earnings-growth ratio of less than 1. See more on FIS' A+ Growth Grade; highlighted by its 99% Y/Y growth in EBIT.
This was corrected on 01/11/2022 at 10:42 AM. Corrected headline to include Fidelity National.