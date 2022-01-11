Esperion shares rise 9% on prelim. Q4 net U.S. product sales forecast

Jan. 11, 2022

  • Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares climb 9% after the firm said it expects prelim. unaudited Q4 net U.S. product sales of $12M-$12.5m.

  • As of Dec. 31, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities available-for-sale totaled ~$309.3m.

  • ESPR also reiterated its 2022 operating expense forecast at ~$220M-$240M, including $25M in non-cash expense related to stock-compensation.

  • The CLEAR Outcomes trial remains on-track for complete major adverse cardiac events accumulation in H2 2022.

  • "We have secured the appropriate resources to complete our CLEAR Outcomes trial and we expect to substantially accelerate adoption of LDL-C lowering therapies, NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET,” said Sheldon Koenig, CEO, ESPR.

