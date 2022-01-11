Esperion shares rise 9% on prelim. Q4 net U.S. product sales forecast
Jan. 11, 2022 10:37 AM ETESPRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares climb 9% after the firm said it expects prelim. unaudited Q4 net U.S. product sales of $12M-$12.5m.
As of Dec. 31, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities available-for-sale totaled ~$309.3m.
ESPR also reiterated its 2022 operating expense forecast at ~$220M-$240M, including $25M in non-cash expense related to stock-compensation.
The CLEAR Outcomes trial remains on-track for complete major adverse cardiac events accumulation in H2 2022.
"We have secured the appropriate resources to complete our CLEAR Outcomes trial and we expect to substantially accelerate adoption of LDL-C lowering therapies, NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET,” said Sheldon Koenig, CEO, ESPR.