loanDepot stock climbs after wholesale unit streamlines closing functions

Jan. 11, 2022 10:41 AM ETloanDepot, Inc. (LDI)RKT, UWMCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Buy house, real estate concept, different offers of property online.

anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

  • loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) stock rises 5.0% after the company's wholesale subsidiary introduces upgrades to streamline the closing process for brokers and settlement agents as the wholesale business gains momentum at 2022's onset.
  • The new Closing Connection functions for settlement agents include: Simple Sign-On that provides a one-time credentials set-up with a sign-on screen using email address and created password; Pipeline View gives quick access to all of the settlement agent' loans in process; Schedule Closing, a calendar that takes current turn times and closing capacity in consideration; and Retrieve & Upload Document to retrieve closing documents, upload executed package, and view and upload other funding conditions.
  • The new functions are scheduled to launch in mid-January with more updates to follow later in the year.
  • Companies that compete with loanDepot (LDI) in the wholesale mortgage space include UWM Holdings (UWMC +1.9%) and Rocket Companies (RKT +0.7%).
  • SA contributor The Investors Forum takes a deeper dive into loanDepot, looking into market share and an expected higher interest rate environment.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.