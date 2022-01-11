loanDepot stock climbs after wholesale unit streamlines closing functions
Jan. 11, 2022 10:41 AM ETloanDepot, Inc. (LDI)RKT, UWMCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) stock rises 5.0% after the company's wholesale subsidiary introduces upgrades to streamline the closing process for brokers and settlement agents as the wholesale business gains momentum at 2022's onset.
- The new Closing Connection functions for settlement agents include: Simple Sign-On that provides a one-time credentials set-up with a sign-on screen using email address and created password; Pipeline View gives quick access to all of the settlement agent' loans in process; Schedule Closing, a calendar that takes current turn times and closing capacity in consideration; and Retrieve & Upload Document to retrieve closing documents, upload executed package, and view and upload other funding conditions.
- The new functions are scheduled to launch in mid-January with more updates to follow later in the year.
- Companies that compete with loanDepot (LDI) in the wholesale mortgage space include UWM Holdings (UWMC +1.9%) and Rocket Companies (RKT +0.7%).
- SA contributor The Investors Forum takes a deeper dive into loanDepot, looking into market share and an expected higher interest rate environment.