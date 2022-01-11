Lithium Americas grabs two analyst upgrades on coming catalysts, valuation
Jan. 11, 2022 10:43 AM ETLithium Americas Corp. (LAC), LITALB, SQMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Lithium Americas (LAC +6.1%) pops in early trading after winning two upgrades: Piper Sandler upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $41 price target, and Deutsche Bank hikes the stock to Buy from Hold with a $34 PT.
- Piper analyst Greg Tuttle says Lithium Americas "holds the keys to a multitude of game changing catalysts" related to the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, which could receive court permits later in the current quarter.
- Tuttle sees management's willingness to deploy capital for road work development on the heels of provisionary permits for Thacker Pass as a positive signal.
- Also, Tuttle notes the Cauchari project in Argentina likely will come online in H2 2022, as the joint venture already is priming its facilities to prepare for a slow ramp process.
- Deutsche Bank's Corinne Blanchard raises shares primarily on valuation following a 28% drop since late November.
- Blanchard taps Lithium Americas, Albemarle (ALB +1.5%) and SQM (SQM +3.2%) as her top picks in the space, seeing the trio as well positioned to benefit from tight supply and rising electric vehicle demand leading to a growing deficit.
- ETF : LIT
- Millennial Lithium shareholders recently approved Lithium Americas' ~$400M offer to buy the company.