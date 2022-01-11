Lithium Americas grabs two analyst upgrades on coming catalysts, valuation

Jan. 11, 2022 10:43 AM ETLithium Americas Corp. (LAC), LITALB, SQMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Lithium concept

MF3d/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lithium Americas (LAC +6.1%) pops in early trading after winning two upgrades: Piper Sandler upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $41 price target, and Deutsche Bank hikes the stock to Buy from Hold with a $34 PT.
  • Piper analyst Greg Tuttle says Lithium Americas "holds the keys to a multitude of game changing catalysts" related to the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, which could receive court permits later in the current quarter.
  • Tuttle sees management's willingness to deploy capital for road work development on the heels of provisionary permits for Thacker Pass as a positive signal.
  • Also, Tuttle notes the Cauchari project in Argentina likely will come online in H2 2022, as the joint venture already is priming its facilities to prepare for a slow ramp process.
  • Deutsche Bank's Corinne Blanchard raises shares primarily on valuation following a 28% drop since late November.
  • Blanchard taps Lithium Americas, Albemarle (ALB +1.5%) and SQM (SQM +3.2%) as her top picks in the space, seeing the trio as well positioned to benefit from tight supply and rising electric vehicle demand leading to a growing deficit.
  • ETF : LIT
  • Millennial Lithium shareholders recently approved Lithium Americas' ~$400M offer to buy the company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.