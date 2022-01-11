Calumet provides prelim year end 2021 update

Petrochemical Plant Illuminated at Dusk

Bim/E+ via Getty Images

  • Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT -1.0%) ended the year with ~$333M of liquidity, including ~$37M of cash and equivalents and an undrawn revolving credit facility.
  • Unforeseen events in Q4 are expected to reduce quarterly financial results by an estimated $20 to $30M which is led by downtime at the company's Montana facility in November 2021 and continued impacts from the additive shortage in Performance Brands segment.
  • Strategic progress allowed the company to complete the repurchase of its 2022 bonds and finish the year with liquidity of ~$333M.
  • "We continue to be optimistic with the strong demand for our highly-differentiated, high performance products and are working hard to fulfill our record order backlog of over $30 million which is roughly three times the normal level," CEO Steve Mawer commented.
