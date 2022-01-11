AgriFORCE completes due diligence on planned acquisition of European ag-tech firm
Jan. 11, 2022 10:44 AM ETAgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (AGRI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) has completed the due diligence process on its planned acquisition of an European ag-tech consultancy.
- In Oct 2021, AgriFORCE entered into a binding LOI to acquire the agriculture/horticulture and ag-tech business, with global operations and 2020 annual revenues of $26M and EBITDA of $3M.
- The deal was subject to completion of due diligence. As a result of the completion of due diligence, the company expects to finalize the definitive agreement by the end of January 2022.