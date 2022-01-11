Spotify shutting down founding podcast arm - report

Jan. 11, 2022 10:46 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Music Streaming Service Spotify Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Spotify (SPOT +0.7%) is shutting down its founding podcast studio and laying off some employees.
  • Studio 4 - known externally as Spotify Studios - produced shows like Dissect and Chapo: Kingpin on Trial, but it's reportedly shutting down Jan. 21 with some employees reassigned while others including studio head Gina Delvac are let go.
  • That's not a big change for Spotify's commitment to podcasting, which has included the acquisitions of networks Parcast, Gimlet and The Ringer. But shutting down the internal effort will allow Spotify to "move faster and make more significant progress and facilitate more effective collaboration across our organization," according to a note seen by The Verge.
  • It was the first podcast studio that Spotify created, and consisted of the company's employees who worked on podcasting prior to the network acquisitions along with later hires.
  • Recently, Spotify added to its podcast-related arsenal with a purchase of technology platform Whooshkaa.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.