Spotify shutting down founding podcast arm - report
Jan. 11, 2022 10:46 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Spotify (SPOT +0.7%) is shutting down its founding podcast studio and laying off some employees.
- Studio 4 - known externally as Spotify Studios - produced shows like Dissect and Chapo: Kingpin on Trial, but it's reportedly shutting down Jan. 21 with some employees reassigned while others including studio head Gina Delvac are let go.
- That's not a big change for Spotify's commitment to podcasting, which has included the acquisitions of networks Parcast, Gimlet and The Ringer. But shutting down the internal effort will allow Spotify to "move faster and make more significant progress and facilitate more effective collaboration across our organization," according to a note seen by The Verge.
- It was the first podcast studio that Spotify created, and consisted of the company's employees who worked on podcasting prior to the network acquisitions along with later hires.
- Recently, Spotify added to its podcast-related arsenal with a purchase of technology platform Whooshkaa.