Fed's Powell: If we have to raise rates more, we will
Jan. 11, 2022 10:49 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor37 Comments
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers that the central bank will raise interest rates more aggressively if needed, as policymakers look to tamp down inflation.
- "If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will," Powell said before a Senate committee on Tuesday. "We will use our tools to get inflation back."
- The chief monetary policymaker for the U.S. also explicitly pointed to inflation as the central bank's main focus at this point, saying that the Fed was "farther away from its goal" on price stability than it was on maximum employment. By law, the Fed's two main goals are maintaining price stability and fostering maximum employment.
- The Fed chief appeared before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs as part of the process of getting confirmed for a second term as head of the central bank. Powell has been nominated for another term by President Joe Biden, but requires confirmation by the Senate.
- In the hearing, Powell acknowledged the "toll" inflation takes on the economy, saying that getting it under control will eventually support sustainable growth in the economy.
- "To get the kind of very strong labor market that we want with participation, it's going to take a long expansion. ... To get a long expansion, we're going to need price stability," the Fed chair explained.
- "In a way, high inflation is a severe threat to the achievement of maximum employment and to achieving a long expansion that can give us that," he argued.
- Powell expressed hope that the alleviation of supply chain bottlenecks would bring inflation down, as the economy gets back to "normal supply conditions."
- However, he admitted that it has taken much longer than expected for the supply chain problems to get under control.
- "We're not really seeing yet the kind of progress that essentially all forecasters thought we'd be seeing by now," he said.
