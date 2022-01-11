Allogene to work with Antion on miRNA technology for multiplex gene silencing

Jan. 11, 2022 10:53 AM ETAllogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

MRNA chains contained in a modern coronavirus vaccine

MikeMareen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) has brokered an exclusive collaboration and global license agreement with Antion Biosciences for the latter's miRNA technology to advance multiplex gene silencing to develop next-generation allogeneic CAR T products.
  • Antion has demonstrated proof-of-concept for multiplex gene silencing in an allogeneic CAR T cell model.
  • These studies indicated that Antion's miCAR's miRNA technology can silence multiple gene targets in a single step and can have broad application within cell and gene engineering.
  • The agreement calls for Antion to exclusively collaborate with Allogene on oncology products for a certain period. Allogene will also have exclusive worldwide rights to commercialize products incorporating Antion technology developed during the collaboration.
  • Allogene will provide Antion an upfront payment and a equity investment, though the amounts were not divulged. Antion is also eligible for developmental milestones and a single-digit royalty on product sales.
  • The FDA yesterday removed a clinical hold on trials of Allogene's AlloCAR T trials.
