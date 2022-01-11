Aligos expands collaboration with Merck to develop oligonucleotide therapies for NASH
Jan. 11, 2022 10:53 AM ETAligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS)MRKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS +1.1%) has expanded its ongoing collaboration agreement with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to discover and develop oligonucleotide therapies for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- That agreement has now been expanded to include the in-license by Merck of an early-stage program with respect to a second undisclosed NASH target.
- Under the expanded agreement, Aligos will receive a payment from Merck for the in-license of the program.
- Additionally, Aligos will receive an additional payment upon designation of a third target for the collaboration.
- With respect to each target in the collaboration, Aligos will be eligible to receive up to ~$460M in milestones as well as tiered royalties on net sales.