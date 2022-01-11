Simplify Asset Management reveals the launch of three downside protection ETFs

Cubes placed on a Notebook with the letters "ETF" which stands for "Exchange traded funds".

Fokusiert/iStock via Getty Images

  • Simplify Asset Management reveals the launch of three new exchange traded funds that provide investors exposures with downside protection.
  • Simplify's three new funds are the Simplify US Small Cap PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (RTYD), Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (EAFD), and Simplify Emerging Markets PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (EMGD).
  • Paul Kim, CEO & Co-Founder of Simplify, stated: "Global market volatility is likely to remain a fact of investors' lives for the foreseeable future, amidst geopolitical uncertainty, diverging Central Bank policies, inflation concerns and a number of other key factors."
  • Kim also added, "With these new funds and others already in our fund family, we're working to provide a complete toolset for investors in domestic and international equities to build and maintain a diversified portfolio with added opportunity for downside convexity."
  • RTYD, EAFD, and EMGD each have an underlying level of options that help boost the performance of the ETF during extreme market moves to the downside.
  • RTYD aims to track the small-cap U.S. equity market and comes with a 0.56% expense ratio.
  • EAFD provides investors exposure to the foreign equity market outside of the U.S. Moreover, the fund has a 0.57% expense ratio.
  • EMGD delivers exposure to emerging equity markets and has an expense ratio of 0.61%.
  • To learn more about Simplify ETFs, tune into an interview with Paul Kim, CEO & Co-Founder of Simplify, in a Let's Talk ETFs Podcast.
