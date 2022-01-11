EV stocks: TuSimple and Arrival pace big recovery, Tesla sluggish and Embark in reverse
- Electric vehicle stocks are having a strong recovery day with Arrival (ARVL +5.2%), Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS +5.5%), Li Auto (LI +5.0%) REE Automotive (REE +4.9%), Hyzon Motors (HYZN +5.8%), XPeng (XPEV +4.8%), Lucid Group (LCID +5.2%), QuantumScape (QS +4.0%), Nikola (NKLA +2.7%), Lordstown Motors (RIDE +2.1%) and Canoo (GOEV +1.7%) some of the names breaking higher.
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is up 2.21% and now trades above its IPO pricing level and at a market cap of just under $80B. Even with the big share price decline from its post-IPO high, Rivian's valuation is still above the caps of Stellantis, Honda, Ferrari and Nio.
- TuSimple (TSP +5.1%) is the leading gainer in the electric vehicle sector after attracting a bull rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm starts off coverage on TSP with an Overweight rating and $50 price target. "In our view, fully autonomous capabilities represent a must-have technology for the for-hire trucking industry given the potential to lower the cost to serve and improve asset utilization," notes the firm. The company's for-hire carrier model coupled with its Autonomous Freight Network, combined with potential expansion outside of the United States, is believed to broaden the addressable market.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down 0.90%, but is holding its +$1,000 handle. Earlier today, Tesla was reported to have sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December to mark its highest monthly tally in the region.
- The biggest decliner in the sector on the day is Embark Technology (EMBK -2.4%), which landed an initiation from KeyBanc at a Sector Weight rating. The firm sees 2025 targets from Embark as a "best-case" scenario given implied utilization and believes additional capital may be likely to fund required development through commercialization.
- Chart watch: See how RIVN, TSLA, NKLA, LCID, RIDE and NIO compare over the last six months.