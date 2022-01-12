Gold Royalty makes hostile bid for Elemental Royalties (update)
- Gold Royalty (GROY -0.4%) has formally made a hostile-takeover offer to acquire all outstanding of Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF +1.2%), together with the associated rights under Elemental's shareholder rights plan dated Dec. 30, 2021.
- Under the offer, Elemental shareholders would receive 0.27 common shares of Gold Royalty in exchange for each Elemental share, together with the associated SRP Right.
- Gold Royalty said the offer implies a total equity value for Elemental of ~C$130M on a fully diluted, in-the-money basis, and Elemental shareholders are expected to own ~12% of the combined entity upon completion of the transaction.
- However, Elemental Royalties later issued a statement calling the bid "highly conditional and unsolicited."
- "The board of Elemental continues to believe that Gold Royalty's offer is opportunistic in timing and substantially undervalues the company's portfolio of revenue-generating royalties," the company said.
- The firm said its board had previously recommended shareholders reject a tentative bid that Gold Royalty made in December. "Now that the [official] offer has been commenced, the board ... has 15 days to provide shareholders with a formal recommendation regarding the offer," the company said.
(Editor's note: This article has been updated and corrected to add Elemental's response, and to clarify that Gold Royalty's offer is unsolicited and hasn't been accepted to date.)