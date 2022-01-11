Gold Royalty to acquire Elemental Royalties
Jan. 11, 2022 11:00 AM ETElemental Royalties Corp. (ELEMF), GROYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Gold Royalty (GROY -0.4%) to acquire all outstanding of Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF +1.2%), together with the associated rights under Elemental's shareholder rights plan dated December 30, 2021.
- Elemental shareholders will receive 0.27 common shares of Gold Royalty in exchange for each Elemental Share, together with the associated SRP Right.
- The offer implies a total equity value for Elemental of ~C$130M on a fully diluted, in-the-money basis, and Elemental shareholders are expected to own ~12% of the combined entity upon completion of the transaction.