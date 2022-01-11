American Resources wins investment, partnership with Heritage Group

Jan. 11, 2022 10:57 AM ETAmerican Resources Corporation (AREC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • American Resources (AREC +2.7%) says its rare earth division received an investment from The Heritage Group to help the company expand its battery recycling and metals supply for U.S. manufacturing.
  • Heritage's investment will equal 7.5% of American Rare Earth LLC and have a right to invest $50M at a $300M pre-money valuation.
  • Through the new investment, American Rare Earth and Heritage say they "will be expediting the path of being the United States' first and lowest cost producer of domestically-sourced, purified and sustainable battery and magnet metals."
  • American Resources reported a Q3 loss of $0.15/share on revenues of $2.8M.
