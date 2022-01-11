Fintech startup Pagaya confirms upsized PIPE for EJF Acquisition SPAC deal
Jan. 11, 2022 11:04 AM ETEJF Acquisition Corp. (EJFA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Artificial intelligence fintech startup Pagaya Technologies confirmed an upsized $350M PIPE for its deal to go public through SPAC EJF Acquisition (NASDAQ:EJFA).
- The PIPE includes an additional $220m of new committed capital from investors including Tiger Global, Whale Rock, GIC - Singapore's Sovereign Wealth Fund, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan and G Squared, according to a statement. As part of the revised financing, EJF Capital reduced a portion of its allocation for the PIPE.
- Pagaya, when the transaction was announced in September, said it expected to raise about $200M through a PIPE deal. Banks and other financial-services firms use Pagaya's platform, which analyzes large amounts of data to help the companies serve more customers. Pagaya's customer base operates in consumer lending, auto finance, credit cards, and real estate markets.
- The proposed business combination values Pagaya at a pro forma implied enterprise value of about $8.5B at closing. The deal will include about $287.5M in gross proceeds from EJFA's cash in trust and $350M in gross proceeds from the upsized and fully committed PIPE. The deal is targeted to close early this year.
- News of the upsized PIPE was earlier reported by Bloomberg.
