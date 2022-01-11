Applied Genetic exceeds enrollment target in AGTC-501 trial for vision loss
Jan. 11, 2022 11:09 AM ETApplied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC +3.4%) has exceeded the enrollment target in its SKYLINE trial of AGTC-501, a recombinant AAV vector-based gene therapy developed for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), an inherited condition that causes progressive vision loss in boys and young men.
- A total of 14 patients have been enrolled across the high and low dose groups, exceeding the planned target enrollment of 12.
- Interim three-month trial results from the trial are expected in Q2 2022.
- The primary objective of the study is to identify the proportion of treated eyes that demonstrate improvement from baseline in measures of visual sensitivity and visual acuity as well as the patient’s ability to navigate a mobility maze more successfully under varying light and challenge conditions.
- Also, the Company anticipates releasing the following, subject to any continuing impact of COVID-19:
- 24-month results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGTC-501 in Q3 of calendar year 2022;
- 12-month results from the SKYLINE trial in Q1 of calendar year 2023; and
- Interim results from the VISTA trial in H1 of calendar year 2023.