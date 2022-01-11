Dogecoin, binance coin, polygon tokens rise after a rough week in the red

Chinnapong/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The cryptocurrency market is shrugging off some heavy losses seen since the onset of 2022, with dogecoin (DOGE-USD) +6%, binance coin (BNB-USD) +8.7%, polygon (MATIC-USD) +15% and NEAR protocol (NEAR-USD) +11.5% taking the lead so far on Tuesday.
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD +1.0%) and ethereum (ETH-USD +3.7%) make somewhat of recovery during intra-day, holding key technical levels, though still down at least 10% in the past week.
  • Cryptos are rising at a time when other risk assets such as U.S. equities (SP500) are struggling; Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) jumps back over $1.8K per ounce; the trade-weighted U.S. dollar index drifts further below 96, and U.S. Treasury yields (NASDAQ:TLT) are backing off a bit following a plunge in bonds since the start of this year.
  • Specifically, the performance of Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), the 12th largest digital token by market cap, appears to weigh on Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock price action given that HOOD users like to trade the meme coin on HOOD's retail trading platform. Both HOOD and Doge share a similar path to the downside on a YTD basis. HOOD is also climbing near 6% intra-day.
  • Most crypto-related stocks are trading in the green on Tuesday, including: Riot Blockchain (RIOT +2.0%), Marathon Digital (MARA +1.6%), Argo Blockchain (ARBK +0.9%), The9 Limited (NCTY +5.6%), Future FinTech Group (FTFT +11.1%), SOS Limited (SOS +6.5%) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI +4.7%).
  • On Monday, bitcoin briefly traded below $40K support level.
