LumiraDx sees FY21 revenue $422M, consensus $376.57M

Jan. 11, 2022 11:17 AM ETLumiraDx Limited (LMDX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • LumiraDx (LMDX -0.2%) anticipates 2021 FY revenues of $422M compared to $139M Y/Y and Q4 revenues of $119M compared to $101M Y/Y.
  • This expected FY revenue is well above the earlier average consensus analyst estimate of $367M and LumiraDx's Fast Lab Solutions expected revenues are $24M for Q4.
  • The LumiraDx Point of Care COVID-19 Microfluidic Antigen test is expected to account for $77M of revenue in Q4 2021 driven by higher testing rates associated with the Omicron variant.
  • Finally, other revenues of $18M are anticipated in Q4 2021 and include $10M of COVID-19 related testing supplies from other manufacturers sold through LumiraDx distribution channels.
  • The Co. also announced CE Marking for its COVID-19 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test and initial shipments to European customers have commenced.
