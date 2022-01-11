KB Home FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Jan. 11, 2022 11:18 AM ETKB Home (KBH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (+58.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.71B (+43.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, KBH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- In the last quarter, shares was down following the company's earning and revenue misses, with supply chain issues cited.
- In Q3 demand for homes was still high, as the average selling price of homes increased 11% to $426,800. Ending backlog value expanded 89% to $4.84 billion, the Company’s highest third-quarter level since 2006, led by a 140% expansion in the Southeast region.
- Recently, KB Home upgraded to Outperform at RBCon the potential that the homebuilder's stock will play catch-up after underperforming in 2021.
- Industry news: U.S. listing price growth renews momentum in December: Realtor.com.