Playtika adds two executives to board
Jan. 11, 2022 11:18 AM ETPlaytika Holding Corp. (PLTK)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Playtika (PLTK +2.9%) has added two veteran tech executives to its board.
- Dana Gross, chief operating officer of Prospera Technologies, and Hong Du, chief operating officer of Sina, are joining as directors.
- "The appointments of Dana Gross and Hong Du come at an exciting time for Playtika. We are taking the company to the next level and our business is poised for tremendous growth in the decade to come," says CEO Robert Antokol.
- Gross had previously served as chief financial officer of fintech eToro. Du joined Sina in 1999, and has served on Weibo's board of directors since January 2014.
- Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) moved up 6.1% yesterday as a number of peer stocks gained in the wake of news that Take-Two Interactive Software plans to buy Zynga.