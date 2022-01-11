Steven Madden lands bull rating from Loop Capital with ICR vibes trending strong

Jan. 11, 2022 11:22 AM ETSteven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Steven Madden (SHOO +0.3%) tracks higher after Loop Capital upgrades the footwear stock to a Buy rating from Hold after taking in the general vibe from the ICR Conference.
  • Analyst Laura Champine and team say they are increasingly optimistic near-term given this week's positive pre-announcements from peers Caleres and Crocs. "We believe the stock's 10% decline YTD has represented a disconnect from fundamentals. Though we are aware that SHOO will have to lap stimulus from 2021, we see a consumer ready to step up purchases of fashion footwear as life returns to a closer approximation of normalcy," updates Champine. Steven Madden is expected to pass through cost increases and the overall retail industry stance on discounting is favorable.
  • Loop Capital sets a price target of $50 on SHOO vs. the 52-week trading range of $32.31 to $51.56.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SHOO stepped up to Bullish from Neutral in the middle part of December.
