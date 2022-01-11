Universal Health Services falls after CEO comments on pandemic’s impact
Jan. 11, 2022 11:23 AM ETUniversal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)THC, HCA, CYHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Following two consecutive sessions of modest gains, Universal Health Services (UHS -2.6%) has dropped after its CFO Steve Filton highlighted the COVID-19 impact on the operations of the healthcare provider.
- Speaking at the ongoing JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, Filton noted that the resurgence of the pandemic had delayed the recovery in its business by about three to six months from the previous forecasts, Bloomberg reported.
- Plans to end Q4 2021 with more manageable COVID volumes and a stable market “has not occurred,” Filton said, adding that “the fourth quarter has played out differently than our expectations.”
- After various measures indicated about 95% of pre-COVID levels, he has also noticed a dip in non-COVID patient volumes in the past few weeks.
- Other operators of hospital chains such as Tenet Healthcare (THC -2.9%), HCA Healthcare (HCA -2.0%), and Community Health Systems (CYH -2.6%) are also trading lower in morning hours after the U.S. reported a record number of COVID-related hospitalizations on Monday.