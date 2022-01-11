Three Lilly candidates make Clarivate 'drugs to watch'; total sales of $10.75B in 2026

Jan. 11, 2022 11:43 AM ET By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Three Eli Lilly (LLY -0.2%) candidates in late stage of development -- including two Alzheimer's drugs -- have made it to consulting firm Clarivate's list of drugs to watch based on likelihood of approval and expected peak sales.
  • The Alzheimer's drugs are lecanemab and donanemab, expected to bring in, respectively, $1.68B and $4.52B in 2026. Clarivate places a 95% probability of success on both.
  • The third Lilly drug is the GLP-1/gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonist injection tirzepatide given weekly that has shown A1c and weight loss reduction benefits.
  • Clarivate also gives tirzepatide a 95% chance of success and $4.55B in sales in 2026.
  • Other candidates that made Clarivate's list include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (ALNY +0.6%) vutrisiran for ATTR polyneuropathy, and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.5%) and Chugai Pharmaceutical's (OTCPK:CHGCF) faricimab for retinal vein occlusion.
  • Lilly began a rolling submission to the FDA of its donanemab application in October. The company has said data indicates the monoclonal antibody is more effective than Biogen's (BIIB +2.7%) Aduhelm (aducanumab) in clearing plaque from the brain.
