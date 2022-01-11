Two Lilly candidates make Clarivate 'drugs to watch'; total sales of $9B in 2026
Jan. 11, 2022 11:43 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), RHHBY, ALNY, BIIBESALY, CHGCFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Two Eli Lilly (LLY -0.2%) candidates in late stages of development have made it to consulting firm Clarivate's list of drugs to watch based on likelihood of approval and expected peak sales.
- The Alzheimer's drugs donanemab is expected to bring in $4.52B in 2026, while the other candidate, the GLP-1/gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonist injection tirzepatide given weekly that has shown A1c and weight loss reduction benefits, is expected to bring in $4.55B.
- Clarivate places a 95% probability of success on both.
- Other candidates that made Clarivate's list include Biogen (BIIB +3.0%)/Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALY +2.0%) Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (ALNY +0.6%) vutrisiran for ATTR polyneuropathy, and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.5%) and Chugai Pharmaceutical's (OTCPK:CHGCF) faricimab for retinal vein occlusion.
- Lilly began a rolling submission to the FDA of its donanemab application in October. The company has said data indicates the monoclonal antibody is more effective than Biogen's Aduhelm (aducanumab) in clearing plaque from the brain.
This was corrected on 01/11/2022 at 3:22 PM. A prior version incorrectly stated that lecanemab is under development from Lilly. It is being developed by Biogen and Eisai.