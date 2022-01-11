Newly listed Amylyx, Vigil Neurosciences and CinCor rebound after falling below IPO prices

Jan. 11, 2022 11:38 AM ETAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX), VIGL, CINCBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Man using phone. Hands typing smartphone. Double exposure with ipo hologram. Close up. Financial graph and analysis concept. Investment.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Newly public biotech stocks Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX), Vigil Neurosciences (NASDAQ:VIGL) and CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) all gained ground Tuesday after falling below their IPO prices on Monday during a bearish session for the broad market.
  • The three biotech stocks all made their market debuts last Friday, but sank on Monday.
  • On Tuesday, shares of Amylyx (AMLX), shot up 17% in late morning action, last trading at $19.50 at approximately 11:15 a.m. ET. The stock had priced at $19 for its IPO on Jan. 7.
  • Vigil (VIGL) shares climb 8% to $12.35. The stock priced at $14.
  • CinCor (CINC) shares were up 9% at $15.39. The stock priced at $16 last Thursday.
