Newly listed Amylyx, Vigil Neurosciences and CinCor rebound after falling below IPO prices
Jan. 11, 2022 11:38 AM ETAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX), VIGL, CINCBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Newly public biotech stocks Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX), Vigil Neurosciences (NASDAQ:VIGL) and CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) all gained ground Tuesday after falling below their IPO prices on Monday during a bearish session for the broad market.
- The three biotech stocks all made their market debuts last Friday, but sank on Monday.
- On Tuesday, shares of Amylyx (AMLX), shot up 17% in late morning action, last trading at $19.50 at approximately 11:15 a.m. ET. The stock had priced at $19 for its IPO on Jan. 7.
- Vigil (VIGL) shares climb 8% to $12.35. The stock priced at $14.
- CinCor (CINC) shares were up 9% at $15.39. The stock priced at $16 last Thursday.