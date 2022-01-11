Infosys Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 11, 2022 11:35 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.14B (+17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, INFY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.