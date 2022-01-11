London Stock Exchange, Aflac venture arm invest in bond quote system BondCliQ
Jan. 11, 2022 11:46 AM ETLondon Stock Exchange Group plc (LDNXF), LNSTY, AFLTW, MKTX, ICEBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF) (OTCPK:LNSTY) and Aflac Ventures, the venture arm for Aflac (NYSE:AFL), complete Series A funding for corporate bond quote system BondCliQ. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Additionally, investment manager giant Vanguard partners with BondCliQ to support improvements to corporate bond market infrastructure.
- Fund from the investment will be used for general corporate purposes, to further build out the BondCliQ team and to help the company expand into additional corporate bond markets, such as Europe.
- Alongside the investment, London Stock Exchange and BondCliQ agree to collaborate on making BonCliQ proprietary data available through London Stock Exchange, and to improve pre-trade pricing for corporate bonds.
- Some publicly traded companies that operate electronic exchanges include Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) and Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW).
- Previously, (Dec. 6) London Stock Exchange said it will buy Quantile Group.